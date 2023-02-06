UrduPoint.com

Syrian Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 461 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Syrian Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 461 - Health Ministry

The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 461, the country's health ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 461, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 461 people died and 1,326 were injured," the ministry said.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.

7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. According to the latest data, 1,121 people were killed, 7,634 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. In Syria, the fatalities topped 400 people, almost 1,300 were injured. Around 13:25, another magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred, according to Turkish seismologists.

