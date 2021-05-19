UrduPoint.com
Syrian Embassy In Russia To Set Up Presidential Election Polling Site - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Syrian citizens residing in Russia will be able to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election at the embassy in Moscow, Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Since the Syrian embassy is a polling station, all Syrian citizens, whether they are members of the diaspora or students in Russia, have the right to come and vote on the appointed day," Haddad said.

According to the diplomat, Syria has no other polling places in Russia, and there will be no electronic voting, so Syrians will need to be physically present at the embassy in Moscow.

Syria launched the election campaign on Sunday. According to the list announced by the Constitutional Court, apart from incumbent President Bashar Assad himself, two other candidates are Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marei. They have the right to campaign until May 24.

Syrian citizens outside the country will be able to vote on May 20. The election in Syria is scheduled for May 26.

