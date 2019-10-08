Syrian Engineers Destroy Cave Served as Shelter for Militants in Idlib Province

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Syrian engineers in the country's southern province of Idlib have destroyed a cave, that had long served as a shelter for terrorists, munition storage facility and drone assembling site.

"In this area, we have found a lot of caves that were used by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra Islamist group [banned in Russia]. This cave is 150 meters long, it has a lot of tunnels and branches, so it is difficult to even guess how many terrorists could hide here. But it is clear that they were here for a long time and settled thoroughly. We found a lot of mines, so it is safer to blow up this cave than to clear it," a commander of an engineer unit told reporters.

According to the commander, the cave also used for producing drones. Moreover, many NATO-made weapons were found on the site.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.