Syrian Engineers Fix Strategic Power Substation Near Aleppo

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Syrian specialists have repaired an important electrical substation in Zerbeh town of the Aleppo province, a Sputnik correspondent has reported from the scene.

"The outage of the substation was a great loss for the entire Syrian energy system. It provided the link between the northern and central parts of the whole country," engineer Jalal Abdulkhalik told reporters.

Militants damaged a significant part of the equipment during their retreat, and the repairs started two months ago, he added.

"They broke transformers, smashed insulators, cut wires, ruined power boxes and towers. Before the war, we supplied electricity in three directions - 400, 220 and 366 kilovolts. So, they damaged the equipment on each of the three lines," the engineer added.

The substation in Zerbeh located 7.5 miles away from Aleppo, was built in 2005. In 2013, it was captured by militants and stopped operating. Terrorists allowed the staff to launch the substation only to supply electricity to Idlib that was under militants' control.