Syrian Fighters Upping Attacks On Civilians During Pandemic: UN

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:17 PM

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during pandemic: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The UN human rights chief on Friday accused different groups and other factions in Syria of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to step up violence on civilians, describing the situation as a "ticking time-bomb".

"Various parties to the conflict in Syria, including ISIL, appear to view the global focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflictviolence on the population," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"The deteriorating situation is a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored."

