Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during pandemic: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The UN on Friday accused the Islamic State group militants and others in Syria of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to step up violence on civilians, describing the situation as a "ticking time-bomb".

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet lamented a surge in violence in the country already ravaged by nearly a decade of conflict.

"We are receiving more reports every day of targeted killings and bombings from one end of the country to the other, with many such attacks taking place in populated areas," she said.

The rights chief highlighted that the surge in violence comes as the world is focused on halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 270,000 people worldwide.

"Various parties to the conflict in Syria... appear to view the global focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population," she said, voicing particular concern at an uptick in attacks claimed by militants.

"The deteriorating situation is a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored."The UN rights office said it had documented at least 35 civilian deaths in April due to attacks involving improvised explosive devices (IED), compared to seven a month earlier.

Since the start of March, it said there had been 33 IED attacks, including 26 in residential neighbourhoods, while seven other attacks hit markets.