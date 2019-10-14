UrduPoint.com
Syrian Flags Hoisted Above State Institutions In Syria's Hass, Qamishlo - Reports

Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Syrian flags were hoisted on Monday above state institutions in the Syrian northeastern cities of Hass and Qamishlo, previously controlled by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration, Syrian state television reported on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Syrian flags were hoisted on Monday above state institutions in the Syrian northeastern cities of Hass and Qamishlo, previously controlled by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration, Syrian state television reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian army entered the previously Kurdish-controlled city of Tabqa in the province of Raqqa and moved further north.

According to the Sham FM broadcaster, schools in Hass, which were previously closed by the Kurdish administration, have been reopened.

Damascus has not yet issued any official statements regarding the advance of the army northward and the return of control over cities from the Kurdish administration to the Syrian government.

On Sunday, the administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced striking a deal with the Syrian government under which the latter will send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara designates as a single terrorist organization.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria. Russia stated that Turkey needs to avoid actions that could stand in the way of resolving the Syrian conflict, which has been ongoing since 2011.

