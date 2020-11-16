UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:41 PM

Syrian FM Walid al-Moallem dies

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem died at dawn on Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced, according to the Syrian national TV

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem died at dawn on Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced, according to the Syrian national tv.

The official announcement is yet to name the cause of al-Moallem's death.

Born in 1941, al-Moallem studied economics and political science at the Cairo University in Egypt and graduated in 1963.

He started working in the Syrian Foreign Ministry in 1964 and had been sent to work with Syrian diplomatic missions in several foreign countries.

He had served as the Syrian ambassador to the United States from 1990 to 1999, during which he participated in the Syrian-Israeli peace talks.

In 2005, al-Moallem was named as deputy foreign minister when he was also tasked with managing the Syrian-Lebanese relations at a difficult time following the assassination of Rafic Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon.

Al-Moallem was appointed foreign minister in 2006 and held the post until his death.

The top Syrian diplomat was married and had three children.

He also released four publications during his lifetime.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Egypt Married Died Cairo United States Lebanon Post TV From Top

Recent Stories

Peru's Congress Suspends Session on Nominating New ..

1 second ago

Russia reports 22,778 new coronavirus cases

11 minutes ago

Victory in GB shows trust of people in Imran Khan: ..

5 minutes ago

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Talks of Russian Upper Chamber Speaker, PACE Presi ..

5 minutes ago

Heba Sami, Suad Yousuf and Mariam Mubarak bag top ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.