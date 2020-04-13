UrduPoint.com
Syrian Forces Demine 2.7 Hectares Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

The Syrian armed forces' engineers have removed land mines from 2.7 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Deraa and dismantled 61 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Syrian armed forces' engineers have removed land mines from 2.7 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Deraa and dismantled 61 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Monday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmoud and Haush el-Fara (Damascus province), Jasim, Anhuk, Kafar Shams, El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. [A total of] 2.7 hectares were cleared, 61 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past day, which has been a case due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

