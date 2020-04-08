Syrian Forces Demine 4.4 Acres of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian army engineering units have removed landmines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and dismantled 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Syrian army engineering units have removed landmines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and dismantled 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the Syrian armed forces removed mines in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmud and Haush al-Fara (Damascus province), Jasim, Anhul, Kafr Shams and El-Harra (Daraa province) over the past 24 hours. The units demined 1.8 hectares of territory, 31 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria over the given period, just like in previous days.