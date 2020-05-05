UrduPoint.com
Syrian Forces Demine 4.7 Acres Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Syrian military engineers have diffused 34 explosive devices on 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Syrian military engineers have diffused 34 explosive devices on 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmud and Hawsh al-Farah (Damascus province), Jasim, Anhul, Kafr Shams and Al Harah (Daraa province) over the past 24 hours. [A total of] 1.9 hectares were cleared, 34 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past day due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected all three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's separate bulletin, each side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours.

