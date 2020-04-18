UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian army engineering units have removed 42 explosive devices from 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Syrian army engineering units have removed 42 explosive devices from 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday.

"Engineering units of the Syrian armed forces removed mines in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmud and Haush al-Fara (Damascus province), Jasim, Anhul, Kafr Shams and El-Harra (Daraa province) over the past 24 hours. The units demined 2 hectares of territory, 42 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria over the given period, just like in previous days.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Damascus From Refugee

Recent Stories

UVAS lab begins testing coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Tandoor boy in Chaman passes competition exam to b ..

6 minutes ago

PIA to resume on Sunday its special relief flight ..

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security ensures at Ehsaas Kafalat Centr ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Neutralize 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman-DED announces three-month renewal for trade ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.