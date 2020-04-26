UrduPoint.com
Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The Syrian armed forces engineers have diffused 45 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Sunday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Duma (Damascus province), Jasim and El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 45 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over this period, which has been the case due to the coronavirus pandemic that has reached all three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

A separate daily bulletin said that the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had not registered ceasefire violations over the past day.

