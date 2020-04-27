Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Syrian military engineers have diffused 60 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Syrian military engineers have diffused 60 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Monday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Duma (Damascus province), Jasim and El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 60 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded no ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, a separate daily bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said.