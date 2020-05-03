Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Syrian military engineers have diffused 60 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmud, Jasim, Anhul, Kafr Shams and Al Harah (Daraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 60 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past day, which has been a case due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

Additionally, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not recorded a single ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three breaches.

The daily report added that the Russian military had not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.