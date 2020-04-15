UrduPoint.com
Syrian Forces Demine 5.2 Acres Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5.18 acres) of land of mines in the 24-hour period to Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said in a daily bulletin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5.18 acres) of land of mines in the 24-hour period to Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said in a daily bulletin.

"Engineering units of the Syrian armed forces have carried out mine clearance in the settlements of Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmoud and Haush el-Fara (Damascus province), and Jasim, Anhul, Kafar Shams, El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours.

They have cleared 2.1 hectares of territory and diffused 59 explosive devices," the center said.

According to the bulletin, which also reports the daily number of Syrian refugees returning home, no refugees have been returning to Syria for several days now.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established to promote ceasefire in war-torn Syria, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

