Syrian Forces Demine 5.7 Acres Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Syrian Forces Demine 5.7 Acres of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian armed forces engineers have diffused 29 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Syrian armed forces engineers have diffused 29 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, thereby demining 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Arbil, Duma, Mazraat Mahmoud and Haush el-Fara (Damascus province), Jasim, Anhul, Kafar Shams, El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 29 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over this period, which has been the case due to the coronavirus pandemic that has reached all three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

A separate daily bulletin said that the Turkish side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce registered one ceasefire violation in the Latakia province while the Russian side registered no such violations.

