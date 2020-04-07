Syrian Forces Demined 2 Hectares of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Syrian armed forces engineers have removed land mines from two hectares (five acres) of territory and dismantled 45 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Duma (Damascus province), Jasim and El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 45 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over this period, as has been customary over the past days. This is presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reached all three countries.