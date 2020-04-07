UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Forces Demined 2 Hectares Of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Syrian Forces Demined 2 Hectares of Land Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Syrian armed forces engineers have removed land mines from two hectares (five acres) of territory and dismantled 45 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Syrian armed forces engineers have removed land mines from two hectares (five acres) of territory and dismantled 45 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic performed mine clearance tasks in Duma (Damascus province), Jasim and El-Harra (Deraa province) over the past 24 hours. Two hectares were cleared, 45 explosive objects were found and destroyed," the center said in a daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that no refugees had returned to Syria from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over this period, as has been customary over the past days. This is presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reached all three countries.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon All From Refugee Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shab-e-Barat, night of blessings, glory being obs ..

4 minutes ago

NAB granted time for arguments in fake accounts ca ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to Hold Extraordinary G20 Meeting on ..

4 minutes ago

Moldova Ready for Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak - P ..

4 minutes ago

Latvia Extends State of Emergency Until May 12 Ove ..

16 minutes ago

Court grants one-time exemption from appearance to ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.