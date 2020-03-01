UrduPoint.com
Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Syrian Forces Destroy 6 Turkish Combat Drones Over Idlib - Syrian Military Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Syrian air defense systems on Sunday destroyed six Turkish combat drones over the Idlib de-escalation zone, a source from the Syrian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"On March 1, Syrian air defense forces destroyed six combat unmanned aerial vehicles of the Turkish Armed Forces over the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The drones were attacking the positions of the [Syrian] government troops," the source said.

According to the source, Turkish F-16 fighter jets crossed into Syrian airspace twice on Sunday and shot down two Syrian planes over the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"The pilots have managed to eject successfully, they are currently safe," the source added.

Earlier in the day, Syrian forces announced shutting down the Idlib province's airspace, saying that all aircraft will be considered hostile and would be shot down.

