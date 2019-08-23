UrduPoint.com
Syrian Forces Gain Control Over 3 Hama District Villages, Turkish Observation Post- Source

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:37 PM

Syrian Forces Gain Control Over 3 Hama District Villages, Turkish Observation Post- Source



KHAN SHEIKHOUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Syrian forces have gained control over the villages of Morek, Lahaya, Maarkaba north of Hama and a Turkish observation post, a military source told Sputnik on Friday.



Your Thoughts and Comments

