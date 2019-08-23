Syrian Forces Gain Control Over 3 Hama District Villages, Turkish Observation Post- Source

Syrian forces have gained control over the villages of Morek, Lahaya, Maarkaba north of Hama and a Turkish observation post, a military source told Sputnik on Friday

