Syrian Forces Gain Control Over Key Villages North Of Hama - Military Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:09 PM

Syrian Forces Gain Control Over Key Villages North of Hama - Military Source

The Syrian troops have gained control over the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen, Tal Fas north of Hama, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Friday, as the government forces continue offensive against militants in the northwest.

"Now the Syrian army takes control over the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen, Tal Fas north of Hama," the source said.

According to the source, only three cities in the north of Hama, namely Morek, Lahaya and Maarkaba, are yet to be liberated.

Fighting in Idlib intensified over the last few days. On Monday, a Turkish military convoy entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in Idlib, and headed to Khan Sheikhoun, which used to be under the militants' control.

In response to that, the Syrian Air Force hit the convoy. A Sputnik correspondent reported later that the Syrian army occupied key positions around Khan Sheikhoun, cutting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group's (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) supply lines.

On Wednesday, a local military source told Sputnik that the Syrian army had surrounded terrorists in settlements in the north of the Hama province, south of the city of Khan Sheikhoun. On Thursday, the source said that the Syrian army had regained control over Khan Sheikhoun.

