Syrian Forces In 'full Control' Of Manbij: Russia

Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Syrian forces in 'full control' of Manbij: Russia

Russia said Tuesday that Syrian government forces had taken control of the city of Manbij, after Damascus deployed troops to the country's north to contain a Turkish offensive

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia said Tuesday that Syrian government forces had taken control of the city of Manbij, after Damascus deployed troops to the country's north to contain a Turkish offensive.

"The Syrian government army has full control over the city of Manbijand nearby settlements," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

