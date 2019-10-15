Syrian Forces In 'full Control' Of Manbij: Russia
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia said Tuesday that Syrian government forces had taken control of the city of Manbij, after Damascus deployed troops to the country's north to contain a Turkish offensive.
"The Syrian government army has full control over the city of Manbijand nearby settlements," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.