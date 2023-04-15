Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Algeria on Official Visit - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in the Algerian capital of Algiers on an official visit, Syrian media reported on Saturday.

Mekdad will hold talks with senior Algerian senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and coordination, as well as latest developments on the international arena and in inter-Arab relations, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

Syria's top diplomat said upon his arrival in Algeria, as cited in the report, that the two countries share a strong bond that needs to be reinforced and developed.

Earlier in the week, Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, which was the first visit of a Syrian official to the country since the outbreak of the conflict in Syria. The sides agreed to resume air traffic and the functioning of consulates, as well as underscored the necessity of a political settlement in Syria and a safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of a number of Arab states met in the Saudi city of Jeddah for consultations, which continued for 2.5 hours and ended with a consensus that Arab leadership and unity would benefit the political resolution of Syrian crisis and the country's return to the Arab League.

Syria's membership in the Arab League was frozen in November 2011, after the outbreak of an armed conflict in the country. A number of Arab countries recalled their ambassadors from Damascus. Syria did not adopted the decision on its suspension from the organization, considering it to be unlawful. At the same time, the Arab League almost did not participate in the negotiations on settlement in Syria, one of the key Arab countries.