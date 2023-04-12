Close
Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives In Saudi Arabia - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported, mentioning that it is the first visit of a Syrian official in the kingdom since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

According to the broadcaster, Mekdad plans to conduct negotiations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Later on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Mekdad arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah at the invitation of Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The parties were expected to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria in order to preserve the unity of its territories, return Syrian refugees to their homeland, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan will hold a meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria's return to the League of Arab States, after its membership had been suspended over the 2011 unrest.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups and terrorists. The same year, the Arab League followed the Western countries and imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

