Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit - Ministry

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Tunisia on a working visit, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Nabil Ammar, minister of foreign affairs... today received Faisal Mekdad, Syria's foreign minister.

.. who is on a working visit to our country," the ministry said on social networks.

Earlier, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the upcoming visit by Syria's top diplomat, said it was designed to show the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore full-fledged relations.