MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday conveyed a message of good wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Syrian leader Bashar Assad, who also wished the Russian leader victory in the on-going military operation in Ukraine.

"Let me convey the greetings from President Bashar al-Assad to President Vladimir Putin and wish him good health, as well as victory (in the military operation), which is being conducted on the Ukrainian territory for the benefit of all mankind," Mekdad said during the talks with during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The talks' agenda includes the situation in Ukraine, the resolution of the Syria crisis, the work of the Astana Format for talks between warring parties in Syria, the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as other international issues.