UrduPoint.com

Syrian Foreign Minister Conveys President's Good Wishes To Putin During Talks In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Conveys President's Good Wishes to Putin During Talks in Moscow

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday conveyed a message of good wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Syrian leader Bashar Assad, who also wished the Russian leader victory in the on-going military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday conveyed a message of good wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Syrian leader Bashar Assad, who also wished the Russian leader victory in the on-going military operation in Ukraine.

"Let me convey the greetings from President Bashar al-Assad to President Vladimir Putin and wish him good health, as well as victory (in the military operation), which is being conducted on the Ukrainian territory for the benefit of all mankind," Mekdad said during the talks with during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The talks' agenda includes the situation in Ukraine, the resolution of the Syria crisis, the work of the Astana Format for talks between warring parties in Syria, the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as other international issues.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Astana Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for measures against pollution

Commissioner for measures against pollution

37 seconds ago
 PDMA alerts line depts to remain vigilant in wake ..

PDMA alerts line depts to remain vigilant in wake of expected rains

39 seconds ago
 Angolans hope for change on eve of tight vote race ..

Angolans hope for change on eve of tight vote race

41 seconds ago
 Minister for plantation awareness among farmers

Minister for plantation awareness among farmers

2 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carri ..

China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

2 minutes ago
 US warns of Russian strikes on Ukraine government ..

US warns of Russian strikes on Ukraine government targets

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.