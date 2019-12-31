UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Minister Discusses US 'Escalation' With Iranian Delegation - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Tuesday welcomed an Iranian delegation to Damascus and both parties discussed the ongoing struggle against terrorism and the United States' 'escalation' of tensions with Tehran and Damascus, the press service of the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Tuesday welcomed an Iranian delegation to Damascus and both parties discussed the ongoing struggle against terrorism and the United States' 'escalation' of tensions with Tehran and Damascus, the press service of the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Damascus for a one-day visit and was headed by Ali Asghar Haji, senior assistant for political affairs to the country's foreign minister. Both parties discussed recent developments in Syria regarding the fight against terrorism and the ongoing political process.

"Muallem discussed various challenges facing both countries, especially in light of the escalation of tensions by the US and its allies against the two fraternal countries, and Washington's conspiracies against their independence and position of principles," a press release received by Sputnik read.

Both Muallem and the Iranian delegation agreed to strengthen coordination in all areas.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia sites in Syria and Iraq in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured on Friday. The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for orchestrating the attack. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei earlier stated that Tehran denies all involvement in any attacks on US military forces.

