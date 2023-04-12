Close
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad Arrives In Saudi Arabia - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported, mentioning that it is the first visit of a Syrian official in the kingdom since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported, mentioning that it is the first visit of a Syrian official in the kingdom since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

According to the broadcaster, Mekdad plans to conduct negotiations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

