Syrian Foreign Minister Muallem to Visit China From June 16-21 - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem will visit China from June 16-21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

"Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem will visit China from June 16 to June 21 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the diplomat said.

Geng noted that Muallem and Wang would discuss bilateral relations between the nations and the Syrian issue.

China is ready to work with Syria and will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Syrian conflict, the official added.