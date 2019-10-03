UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Minister Says Arab League's Stance On Syria's Possible Return Depends On US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:26 AM

Syrian Foreign Minister Says Arab League's Stance on Syria's Possible Return Depends on US

The position of the Arab League member states on Syria's possible return to the organization depends on the US stance on the issue, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The position of the Arab League member states on Syria's possible return to the organization depends on the US stance on the issue, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Wednesday.

During last month's visit to the United States, Muallem met Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to the Syrian minister, the meeting was coincidental and held in a friendly spirit as they know each other for a long time.

"Nothing can be made, based on this meeting, as this issue [Syria's return to the Arab League] is dependent on the member states that depend on the US decision," the foreign minister told the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011 with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syrian membership over eruption of the conflict.

Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain have already voiced their support for returning Syria to the organization. Palestine also wants Syria to be allowed to return to the Arab League. Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed their opposition to Syria's return to the Arab League. According to Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all other members support this initiative.

