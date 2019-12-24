Syrian Foreign Minister Says Constitutional Committee Members Lack Mutual Trust
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:40 PM
Members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee do not trust one another, this must be corrected, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT broadcaster
"These are two sides that lack mutual trust or any signs of it. So I think their members need to have discussions to have a basis for trust and begin work. This has not happened so far," the minister said.