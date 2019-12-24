UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Minister Says Constitutional Committee Members Lack Mutual Trust

Syrian Foreign Minister Says Constitutional Committee Members Lack Mutual Trust

Members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee do not trust one another, this must be corrected, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT broadcaster

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee do not trust one another, this must be corrected, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT broadcaster.

"These are two sides that lack mutual trust or any signs of it. So I think their members need to have discussions to have a basis for trust and begin work. This has not happened so far," the minister said.

More Stories From World

