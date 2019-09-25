UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Minister Says Geneva Committee May Draft New Constitution

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem did not rule out Tuesday that the constitutional committee, which will convene in Geneva soon, might draft a new constitution instead of amending the existing one.

Asked by the Syria tv channel if the committee would consider changes to the 2012 constitution, he replied, "That's right."

"But this does not mean they will not consider writing a new constitution because when you change even a single article you get a new constitution," he explained.

The 150-member commission is expected to meet for the first time in coming weeks. The Syrian government has insisted on amending the existing basic law, while the opposition wants to write one from scratch.

