Syrian Foreign Minister Says Held 'Great' Meeting With Lavrov at UNGA

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik he had a great meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the UN General Assembly during which they talked about the coordination of efforts.

"It was great as usual. We are coordinating our efforts," Mekdad said. "Recently there was a visit by (Syrian) President (Bashar) Assad, where together with the (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, they arranged our strategy for the next to come."