Syrian Foreign Minister Says Negotiations With Russian Delegation 'Very Constructive'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Monday he had a constructive discussion with the Russian delegation, which came to Damascus.

"Before this, the Russian delegation had a fruitful meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad, during which opinions were exchanged about the current state of bilateral ties and the political situation in Syria and in the region.

We see the talks that have taken place as very constructive and effective," the Syrian minister said.

Muallem added that the future of the Russian-Syrian relations looked promising.

The press conference was streamed by the Ruptly video service.

