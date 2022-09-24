Syrian Foreign Minister Tells Sputnik Ukraine Conflict Not in Interest of Ukrainian People

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine is absolutely not in the interest of the Ukrainian people and the negotiating table is the place where all the issues must be resolved, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

"I think this war is absolutely not in the interest of the Ukrainian people, and the negotiating table is the place to solve all these problems," Mekdad said on Friday.

The Syrian Foreign Minister also noted that the crisis in Ukraine has affected the entire world.

"I put the entire responsibility on the Ukrainian side, on the Western side. The support given by the United States and Western countries to Ukraine is counterproductive," Mekdad said.

The Syrian Foreign Minister also said that it seems to him the United States and its allies want to "fight until the last Ukrainian."