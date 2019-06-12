UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Minister To Visit China From June 16 To 21: Spokesperson

Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid a-Moalem will pay a five-day visit to China on the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, from June 16 to 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry's SpokespersonGeng Shuang said on Wednesday

During the visit, the Syrian vice premier and foreign minister would hold talks with Wang Yi and exchange views on bilateral relations and the Syrian issue, he said during his routine briefing held here.

The spokesperson remarked that China and Syria were traditionally friendly countries.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 63 years ago, Sino-Syrian relations have always maintained a healthy and stable development," he added.

He said that China was willing to work with Syria to promote greater development of Sino-Syrian relations and would continue to play a constructive role on the Syrian issue.

