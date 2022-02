Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Soon - Ambassador

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad will visit Russia in the second half of February, the Arab country's ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad will visit Russia in the second half of February, the Arab country's ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, told Sputnik.

"The exact date is still unknown, most likely on Sunday," the diplomat said.