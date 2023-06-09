UrduPoint.com

Syrian Foreign Minister To Visit Saudi Arabia For Third Time In 3 Months - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Syrian Foreign Minister to Visit Saudi Arabia for Third Time in 3 Months - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will visit Saudi Arabia for the third time since April to participate in a meeting as part of the country's duties as a League of Arab States (LAS) member, Syrian media reported on Thursday. 

The minister will go to Riyadh at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to take part in the second meeting of LAS foreign ministers with their colleagues from the Pacific Small Island Developing States, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported.

 

Mekdad's visit will take place from June 11-12, the report said.

The Syrian foreign minister visited Saudi Arabia in April for the first time in 12 years to discuss the possibility of restoring bilateral relations as well as communications within LAS after more than a decade of Syria's suspended membership in the bloc that started when a civil war broke out in the country in 2011. In May, Mekdad attended the LAS summit in Jeddah together with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

