Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls Israeli Strikes On Aleppo Airport War Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls Israeli Strikes on Aleppo Airport War Crime

The Syrian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes on Aleppo International Airport are war crimes and Syria will defend its sovereignty by all necessary means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Syrian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes on Aleppo International Airport are war crimes and Syria will defend its sovereignty by all necessary means.

On Tuesday evening, Syrian media reported that Aleppo International Airport had been shelled by Israel. The Syrian defense ministry said that the airport's runway was damaged due to missile attacks, and the airport suspended work in this regard.

"MOFA affirms that the recurring Israeli attacks, especially the systematic targeting of civilian targets in Syria, the latest of which was Aleppo International Airport, amounts to a crime of aggression and a war crime under international law.

Israel must be held accountable," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added that Israel threatens the peace and security of the region, and endangers the lives of civilians and the safety of civil aviation.

Syria will defend its territory and people by all necessary means, the ministry said.

