BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Syria is indignant at the accusations of the United States against Iran about its alleged support for the Al Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of harboring Al Qaeda. According to him, senior leaders of the terrorist group moved to Tehran and "perform many other functions that were previously directed from Afghanistan and Pakistan" there. Pompeo also announced sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based Al Qaeda leaders. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif rejected the accusation as "warmongering lies."

"The Syrian leadership is outraged with the false accusations of the US leadership against Iran regarding [Tehran's] support for the Al Qaeda terrorist organization, which are made as part of the US' hysterical anti-Iranian campaign," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, such claims are an attempt by Washington to shift responsibility "since the whole world already knows that Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations are a US brainchild and are used by the US administration to destabilize the situation in different regions and undermine stability and peace in states."

In mid-November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted the presence of Al Qaeda in the country after The New York Times newspaper reported that Israeli agents had killed one of the group's leaders, who was linked to the 1998 attacks on the US diplomatic missions in Kenya and Tanzania, in Tehran.