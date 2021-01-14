UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls US Claims About Iran's Alleged Links To Al Qaeda False

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls US Claims About Iran's Alleged Links to Al Qaeda False

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Syria is indignant at the accusations of the United States against Iran about its alleged support for the Al Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of harboring Al Qaeda. According to him, senior leaders of the terrorist group moved to Tehran and "perform many other functions that were previously directed from Afghanistan and Pakistan" there. Pompeo also announced sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based Al Qaeda leaders. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif rejected the accusation as "warmongering lies."

"The Syrian leadership is outraged with the false accusations of the US leadership against Iran regarding [Tehran's] support for the Al Qaeda terrorist organization, which are made as part of the US' hysterical anti-Iranian campaign," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, such claims are an attempt by Washington to shift responsibility "since the whole world already knows that Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations are a US brainchild and are used by the US administration to destabilize the situation in different regions and undermine stability and peace in states."

In mid-November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted the presence of Al Qaeda in the country after The New York Times newspaper reported that Israeli agents had killed one of the group's leaders, who was linked to the 1998 attacks on the US diplomatic missions in Kenya and Tanzania, in Tehran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Al Qaeda Terrorist Afghanistan World Syria Iran Russia Washington Tehran New York Tanzania United States Kenya From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

7 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

25 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

37 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

44 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

49 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.