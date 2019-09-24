UrduPoint.com
Syrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Delegation Participating In UN General Assembly

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Syria was participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Syria was participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The Syrian Arab Republic participates in the 74th session of the UNGA represented by Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem's official delegation," the ministry said.

It also added that the General Assembly is expected to hold talks on a wide range of issues.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Moallem will deliver a statement on September 28 during the General Assembly session, "which includes Syria's position on the latest developments related to the situation in Syria and in the region.

"

The foreign minister will hold several bilateral meetings with officials and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA, the ministry reported.

"The minister will also meet with the UN secretary-general and participate in events to be held within the framework of the UNGA," the Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation also comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Director of the Special Office Administration Mohammad Amrani and Ahab Hamed, who is from the Foreign Minister's office.

