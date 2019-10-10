(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Syrian Foreign Ministry said that protecting the Syrian people was solely its army 's duty and not Turkey 's, the SANA news wire reported on Thursday, citing the ministry's statement.

Damascus emphasized that the process of fighting terrorism in Syria is being carried on as usual, and statements like those by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish units and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north, will not stop this process, saying that "the protection of the Syrian people is the Syrian Arab army's and the Syrian state's duty," the media outlet said.

The foreign ministry stressed that the Turkish president's Thursday statements on his fear for the Syrian people, as well as on the protection and observance of their rights, while attacking civilians in northern Syria under the pretext of fighting terrorism, indicate that Turkey is "hiding behind humanitarian slogans from which it is far away."

"The Syrian Arab Republic, which responded to Turkish aggression in several areas by striking and defeating their terrorist agents, confirms that it [Syria] will confront violent Turkish aggression in its various forms on any part of Syrian territory and by all possible legal means and methods," the statement read, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also called Erdogan "a man far from reality, who speaks of his desire to protect the Syrian people while drowning them in their blood," according to the media outlet.

On Wednesday, Turkey, which, along with Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Astana peace process aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, launched a military offensive in the northeast of the Arab republic. It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region, by clearing it of the Kurdish militias led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units that Turkey designates as terrorists at home.

The offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus itself and a number of other Arab countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.