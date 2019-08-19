Turkish armored vehicles have entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and are currently moving toward Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Turkish armored vehicles have entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and are currently moving toward Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Syrian Armed Forces have recently entered Khan Sheikhoun, which remains a stronghold of Jabhat Nusra terror group (banned in Russia).

"Turkish armored vehicles with weapons on board have violated the Syrian border and have entered the city of Saraqib. They are moving toward Khan Sheikhoun," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by Syria tv.