UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Foreign Ministry Says Turkey's Armored Vehicles Heading To Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:48 PM

Syrian Foreign Ministry Says Turkey's Armored Vehicles Heading to Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun

Turkish armored vehicles have entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and are currently moving toward Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Turkish armored vehicles have entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and are currently moving toward Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Syrian Armed Forces have recently entered Khan Sheikhoun, which remains a stronghold of Jabhat Nusra terror group (banned in Russia).

"Turkish armored vehicles with weapons on board have violated the Syrian border and have entered the city of Saraqib. They are moving toward Khan Sheikhoun," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by Syria tv.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles Idlib Border TV

Recent Stories

A vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that the ..

18 minutes ago

Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations were held in ..

20 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan, a harbinger to make Pakistan a ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educat ..

3 minutes ago

'Black Box' of Azerbaijan's Crashed MiG-29 Fighter ..

3 minutes ago

Gov't Offices, Some Schools Reopen in Indian-Admin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.