Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedience' to US Policy

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan on Tuesday discussed with a delegation of German lawmakers counterterrorism efforts in Syria and slammed the European Union's tendency to blindly follow the United States' policies, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan on Tuesday discussed with a delegation of German lawmakers counterterrorism efforts in Syria and slammed the European Union's tendency to blindly follow the United States' policies, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

Susan told the delegation, led by Frank Pasemann, a member of German parliament from the Alternative for Germany party, about the recent developments in Syria and the region, confirming the need to combat terrorism while preserving Syria's territorial integrity. He also added that adopting the country's constitution was an exclusively sovereign issue.

"Susan mentioned that due to its blind obedience to the US policy, the EU lost its identity and its path and found itself on the sidelines of the events," the ministry said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

According to the release, the delegation evaluated the Syrian forces' achievements in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in most of the country during the meeting.

It also expressed its disagreement with the EU's policy on Syria and advocated for lifting the sanctions against the country and assisting Damascus in reconstruction efforts, something that would, in turn, ensure proper conditions for refugee repatriation.

Now that the Syrian conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees. The process for the former began on October 30 with the first meeting of the 150-member Constitutional Committee, which was created to rewrite the national laws, in Geneva. The Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society are equally represented in the body. The second round of discussions is set to start on November 25.

