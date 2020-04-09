Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams OPCW Report on 2017 Chemical Attack as Fabricated

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed the new report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as fabricated, adding that it is based on materials provided by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed the new report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as fabricated, adding that it is based on materials provided by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

In its report, released on Wednesday, the OPCW accused the Syrian air forces of dropping bombs containing sarin and chlorine on the Hama province in 2017.

"The OPCW reports on chemical weapon use in the village of Ltamenah in 2017 contains fake and fabricating conclusions, aimed at misrepresenting facts and accusing the Syrian government.

The reports is based on materials, which Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the so-called White Helmets have prepared and fabricated under order of their chiefs in the United States, Turkey and other western countries," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, quoted by the state Ikhbariya broadcaster.