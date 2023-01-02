UrduPoint.com

Syrian Foreign Ministry Views Israeli Attack On Damascus Airport As Direct Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Syrian Foreign Ministry Views Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport as Direct Aggression

Israel's attack on Damascus International Airport is another direct aggressive action against Syria and its people, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Israel's attack on Damascus International Airport is another direct aggressive action against Syria and its people, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel carried out a missile strike near the Damascus airport, killing two Syrian soldiers and injuring two more. The operation of the airport was suspended for several hours as a result of the attack.

"Israeli aggression tonight on Damascus International Airport is nothing but another series of Israeli crimes and a direct blow to Syria and its people, who staunchly defend the independence and integrity of their territories and oppose interference in their internal affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

Syria urges the UN Security Council to condemn the crimes and attacks of Israel, and to take immediate measures to provide guarantees, as well as to bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime, the ministry added.

