Syrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Withdrawal of SDF Troops From Syrian-Turkish Border

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed on Sunday the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces from the Syrian-Turkish border.

"The Syrian Arab Republic welcomes the withdrawal of armed groups 30 kilometers [about 19 miles] from the Syrian border with Turkey in full coordination with the Syrian governmental troops.

This withdrawal deprives Turkey of justification of its brutal aggression against our territories," the ministry said, as quoted by the Ikhbariya broadcaster.

The ministry stressed that the Syrian government was ensuring the security of the country's all citizens.

"The Syrian Arab Republic will work to accept all its children and provide them with assistance, including re-integration in the Syrian society, which will leave space for restoring the Syrian unity," the statement added.