Syrian girl rescued after quake battles 'crush syndrome'

Syrians have been moved by the fate of a brave nine-year-old girl called Sham that has captured the tragedy, hope and heartbreak of the earthquake which devastated her war-ravaged country

Idlib, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Syrians have been moved by the fate of a brave nine-year-old girl called Sham that has captured the tragedy, hope and heartbreak of the earthquake which devastated her war-ravaged country.

Trapped under the rubble for 40 hours, she was rescued alive but now faces the risk of having both her legs amputated because of tissue damage from the crush injuries, say her doctors.

Sham was celebrated for her courage after humming a tune along with her White Helmets rescuers, who worked for six hours to free her from the concrete -- scenes captured in footage that has gone viral online.

"She gave us strength when we heard her," one of the group's volunteer rescuers, Mohammed Nasreddine, told AFP, recalling how they would hum the tune called "Damascus" together.