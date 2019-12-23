UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Government Army Takes Control Of Flashpoint Idlib Village

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Syrian Government Army Takes Control of Flashpoint Idlib Village

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Syrian government has reclaimed control of Alteh, a flashpoint village in the Idlib province, a source in the Syrian military told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Syrian army has taken the strategic settlement of Alteh in northeastern Idlib under its control," the source said.

The village was a major stronghold of what used to be known as al-Qaeda in Syria or the Nusra Front (banned in Russia).

The Syrian government began a military campaign on Thursday to reclaim control of the Idlib province, the last Islamist bulwark in the war-torn country. Several villages have been freed from jihadists' grip.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Idlib Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

1 hour ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

2 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

3 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

4 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.