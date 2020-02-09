UrduPoint.com
Syrian Government Awaits UN's Response To Proposals In Constitutional Committee - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Syrian Government Awaits UN's Response to Proposals in Constitutional Committee - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The delegation from the Syrian government in the United Nations-facilitated Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) made proposals to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen over the committee's working process and was waiting for his response, the al-Watan newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Pedersen visited Damascus from January 28-29 and met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. On Saturday, the UN envoy met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, Ahmad Kuzbari, the head of the Syrian government's delegation to the SCC, gave Pedersen several proposals regarding the working schedule of the meeting in the framework of the SCC but did not receive any response from the UN special envoy.

Damascus is ready for negotiations but does not plan to make any concessions during the talks, according to al-Watan.

In late January, Pedersen told Sputnik that the next SCC session would be held in February or March.

In November, the second round of SCC talks was held, but the smaller committee, which decides on main initiatives, failed to reconvene amid a disagreement between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

